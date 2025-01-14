Open Menu

UK Launches Probe Into Dominance Of Google Search

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

UK launches probe into dominance of Google search

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Britain's competition watchdog Tuesday launched an investigation into Google's dominant position in the search engine market and its impacts on consumers and businesses.

The investigation could lead to the US tech giant being handed "strategic market status", subjecting it to special requirements under new UK regulations, the Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement.

The CMA will probe whether "Google is using its position to prevent innovation by others" in the search engine market and whether it gives "self-preference" to its own services.

It will also look into "potential exploitative conduct" including investigating the collection and use of large quantities of consumer data without informed consent.

Under the UK's tougher new regulation that came into force this year, the watchdog has been given more powers to develop and enforce conduct requirements on companies to prevent anti-competitive behaviour in digital markets.

"Millions of people and businesses across the UK rely on Google's search and advertising services -- with 90 percent of searches happening on their platform and more than 200,000 UK businesses advertising there," CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said in the statement.

"That's why it's so important to ensure these services are delivering good outcomes for people and businesses and that there is a level playing field," she added.

The probe is in its preliminary stages with the CMA firstly inviting comments to determine the scope of the investigation.

It aims to reach a final outcome on the probe by October.

Related Topics

UK Google Lead October Market Million

Recent Stories

China's winter sports industry surges as youth par ..

China's winter sports industry surges as youth participation drives demand

5 minutes ago
 UAE, Malaysia sign Comprehensive Economic Partners ..

UAE, Malaysia sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to deepen trade, ..

5 minutes ago
 Security forces kill eight Khwarij in KP: ISPR

Security forces kill eight Khwarij in KP: ISPR

16 minutes ago
 Petrol price likely to be increased in local marke ..

Petrol price likely to be increased in local markets

20 minutes ago
 Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts ..

Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts: SC Judge says people’s ent ..

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility wins IRF Global Road Achievemen ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility wins IRF Global Road Achievement Award

35 minutes ago
SEC reviews report on honey production development ..

SEC reviews report on honey production development project

35 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuw ..

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait

2 hours ago
 18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and threa ..

18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..

2 hours ago
 Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ init ..

Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open

2 hours ago
 WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing ..

WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing worl ..

HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft

2 hours ago

More Stories From World