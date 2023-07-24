Open Menu

UK Launches Seafarers' Employment Protection Charter - Government

Published July 24, 2023

UK Launches Seafarers' Employment Protection Charter - Government

The UK government said on Monday that it has launched a new charter to boost employment protection and fair treatment of seafarers by shipping companies alongside a similar program in France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The UK government said on Monday that it has launched a new charter to boost employment protection and fair treatment of seafarers by shipping companies alongside a similar program in France.

"Thousands of seafarers will be guaranteed fair wages, proper rest periods and suitable training thanks to a new Seafarers' Charter launched by the UK government today," it said in a statement.

The charter, backed by a number of UK shipping companies, is part of the government's nine-point plan to ensure fair treatment of seafarers irrespective of their nationality, the statement read.

"The UK government's charter will be launched alongside a similar initiative by the French government during a visit by (UK) Maritime Minister Baroness (Charlotte) Vere to Paris today to meet her counterpart Minister (Herve) Berville," the government said.

The Seafarers' Charter will require shipping companies to pay seafarers for overtime work at a fixed rate, ensure their adequate training, provide them with a full contract, allow them to receive social security benefits, adopt shift schedules, taking into consideration fatigue, mental health and safety, ensure that adequate rest periods are observed as well as conduct regular drug and alcohol testing, the statement read.

"Fair pay and protection against unlawful discrimination are the basic rights of any employee. Our seafarers deserve nothing less," Vere was quoted in the statement as saying.

The move comes in response to UK shipping company P&O Ferries' decision to fire nearly 800 of its staff without prior notice in 2022, the UK government said.

