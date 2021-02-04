UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Launches Trial Giving Volunteers Alternating Pfizer/AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:00 PM

UK Launches Trial Giving Volunteers Alternating Pfizer/AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The United Kingdom has launched recruitment for the world's first clinical trial that will see volunteers given alternating doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by AstraZeneca/Oxford University and Pfizer/BioNTech, the Department of Health and Social Care said Thursday.

"Backed by £7 million [$9.5 million] of government funding, the study will be the first in the world to determine the effects of using different vaccines for the first and second dose - for example, using Oxford University/AstraZeneca's vaccine for the first dose, followed by Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine for the second," the department said in a press release.

The study is being run by the National Immunisation schedule Evaluation Consortium and will also assess the effects of giving participants a mixed-vaccine regimen at varying intervals.

"This is a hugely important clinical trial that will provide us with more vital evidence on the safety of these vaccines when used in different ways," Nadhim Zahawi, the UK's minister for COVID-19 vaccine deployment, said in the press release.

The government said that there were no current plans to alter the UK's national COVID-19 vaccination program, which sees individuals receive two shots of the same vaccine.

Russian vaccine manufacturers have also raised the possibility of conducting mixed-dose trials. Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said in early January that plans were in place to conduct mixed Sputnik V-AstraZeneca dosing regimen trials.

Related Topics

World Russia Same Oxford United Kingdom January Government Million

Recent Stories

Lahore witnesses huge traffic mess due to security ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

32 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 February 2021

2 hours ago

UAE Press: We must do our part to win the COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Rise in temperatures expected with rain chances lo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.