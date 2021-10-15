UK Lawmaker Amess Stabbed At Constituency Surgery In Essex - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 06:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) UK Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed several times on Friday at his constituency surgery in the Belfairs Methodist Church in the town of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, Sky news reported.
The 69-year-old lawmaker is receiving treatment at the scene.
His condition is unclear.
"A man's been arrested following an incident in #LeighonSea. We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm. A man was arrested shortly after & we're not looking for anyone else," the Essex Police wrote on Twitter.