UK Lawmaker Calls on Government to Create Dedicated COVID-19 Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UK Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood called on the government on Tuesday to create a dedicated department to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that the current structure, "however well intended," is not adapted to handling an enduring emergency

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) UK Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood called on the government on Tuesday to create a dedicated department to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that the current structure, "however well intended," is not adapted to handling an enduring emergency.

"If we created a Brexit Department and a Climate Change Department to deal with those issues, why not create one to deal with this pandemic. It's two years gone and we've got another two years to go at least," he told Sky news broadcaster.

Ellwood, who represents the coastal English constituency of Bournemouth in the UK Parliament, said the Conservative government needs to change the current mindset from planning in weeks or months to years, in order to be ready to tackle further COVID-19 waves that are highly likely to come in the future.

The lawmaker, who is one of the nearly 80 Conservative legislators opposing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Plan B to deal with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that will be voted in Parliament later on Tuesday.

According to Ellwood, although he supports some of the measures such as the mandatory use of face masks in public transport and indoor settings and the massive COVID-19 booster vaccine drive announced by the government, he is against the so-called vaccine passport to access night clubs and large events.