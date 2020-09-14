UK Lawmaker Calls to Postpone Defense and Security Policy Review to Avoid Flaws

UK independent lawmaker Julian Lewis, who chairs the parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee, has strongly advocated against reviewing the UK defense and foreign policy amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, over concerns the current situation could be used to cover flaws

"To conduct such a review in the midst of a pandemic, which has dislocated our economy and shut down our society, is reckless and irrational. By offering detailed prescriptions on how to 'define the government's vision for the UK's role in the world over the next decade' at such a hideously inappropriate time, one simply provides a degree of 'cover' for a flawed endeavour," Lewis said, as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster on Monday.

According to the lawmaker, who is said to have made the suggestion in a personal capacity, the study should be conducted only when the threat posed by the novel coronavirus has been overcome.

"Then, and only then, will a serious study of our military, diplomatic and security goals, and the formulation of a strategy to secure them, stand any chance of enduring success, Lewis stressed.

The review is due to be published in November.