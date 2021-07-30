UrduPoint.com

UK Lawmaker Decries Asylum Seekers Kept In 'Shocking' Conditions In Kent Facility

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

UK Lawmaker Decries Asylum Seekers Kept in 'Shocking' Conditions in Kent Facility

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) UK Labour lawmaker and chief of the Home Affairs parliamentary committee, Yvette Cooper, on Friday called the government's attention to the "shocking conditions" migrants who crossed the English Channel to seek refuge in the United Kingdom are being kept at an intake unit in Kent, southern England.

"I am writing to raise serious concerns about the shocking conditions the Committee observed during its visit to the Kent Intake Unit yesterday," Cooper wrote in a letter addressed to Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The opposition lawmaker said that during her visit she found 56 asylum seeker, including women, babies and young children, "packed" into the small waiting room.

"We heard that the maximum period of time any individual should be held in this room is 24 hours but that in recent weeks some people have been kept in this small holding room for periods up to 36 and 48 hours," Cooper added.

She also raised concerns about the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak as the holding room had no ventilation, no social distancing and no face masks worn.

According to the lawmaker, the conditions she encountered were very similar to those that were deemed unacceptable by the UK Chief Inspector of Prisons Nick Hardwick during a visit in September, 2020.

"What contingency planning has taken place since September 2020 to ensure there is appropriate safe capacity for fluctuating numbers of arrivals in line with the Inspectorate report?" Cooper asked Patel.

According to unofficial figures, the number of migrants who have made the dangerous journey across the English Channel this year has surpassed the total for all 2020, when 8,417 people reached the UK coasts aboard small boats.

Related Topics

Visit Young United Kingdom September Women 2020 All Government Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi decided to sh ..

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi decided to shut down all its cultural activ ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

26 minutes ago
 Analysis: Profound appreciation for Mohamed bin Za ..

Analysis: Profound appreciation for Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s visit to Austria

41 minutes ago
 Cane millers facing destructive propaganda: Mian Z ..

Cane millers facing destructive propaganda: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated “Probiotics Research Lab” in ..

1 hour ago
 Russia adds 23,564 COVID-19 infections

Russia adds 23,564 COVID-19 infections

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.