UK Lawmaker Says Johnson Blocks Publication of Report on Russian Meddling in Brexit Vote

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Dominic Grieve, the chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament, on Thursday, accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of stalling a publication of a dossier on the alleged Russian interference during the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The chairman claims that the draft of the 50-page dossier was sent to Downing Street on October 17.

"Parliament and the public ought to have, and must have, access to this report in light of the forthcoming election, and it's really unacceptable for the prime minister to sit on it and deny them that information," Grieve said, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

According to The Guardian, the dossier looks into the assertions that Moscow was supporting Brexit behind the scenes during the 2016 referendum by funneling money into UK politics at the time, the Conservative party in particular, and waging an influence campaign. The dossier targets several individuals, one of whom is Arron Banks, who provided financial support to Nigel Farage, one of the key figures in pro-Brexit politics.

In 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union by March 29, 2019. In late July, Boris Johnson won the Conservative leadership by promising to deliver Brexit by any means necessary.