UK Lawmaker Says Partial Mobilization in Russia Indicates Putin 'in Charge' of Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to order a partial milirary mobilization in Russia has indicated that he is "in charge" of the situation and does not plan to withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine contrary to Western media reports, UK lawmaker Tobias Ellwood told the TalkTV broadcaster on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Putin ordered a partial mobilization in Russia. The measure is prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line with Ukrainian forces and Russian-controlled territories, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The partial mobilization requires only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists.

"And I can just say operationally, his latest actions show contrary to Western media comments that he (Putin) is not on his way out. He's very much in charge and he will fight back, he's adding 300,000 troops to this fight, that is significant," Elwood, who heads the Defence Select Committee of the UK lower house, told the broadcaster.

The lawmaker added that forthcoming referendums in Russia-controlled territories would also allow Putin "to claim that this is now Russian territory, with implications both for Ukraine and the West."

The lawmaker urged NATO member states to continue sending weapons to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the breakaway republics of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine said they would stage referendums on joining Russia from September 23-27.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding referendums on self-determination. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.