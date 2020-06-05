UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Lawmaker Says Sales Of Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets To US Should Be Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:32 PM

UK Lawmaker Says Sales of Tear gas, Rubber Bullets to US Should Be Suspended

The United Kingdom should refrain from selling riot shields, rubber bullets and tear gas to the United States amid human rights violations during the ongoing George Floyd protests, Tim Farron, a lawmaker representing Liberal Democrats, said on Friday, adding that he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and demanded immediate action

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The United Kingdom should refrain from selling riot shields, rubber bullets and tear gas to the United States amid human rights violations during the ongoing George Floyd protests, Tim Farron, a lawmaker representing Liberal Democrats, said on Friday, adding that he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and demanded immediate action.

"I've written to the Prime Minister to demand he immediately suspends the sales of tear gas, rubber bullets, and riot shields to the US. Our country must not turn a blind eye to the blatant violation of human rights taking place against those who peacefully protest for justice," Farron tweeted.

According to UK government documents, London exports tear gas, crowd control ammunition and smoke canisters to the US, and the UK has approved such sale licenses to the US law enforcement agencies and military.

Details over quantities are not provided.

On May 25, George Floyd, an African American man, died in Minneapolis police custody. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the African American man was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident triggered protests against police brutality and racism in various cities across the US. Solidarity demonstrations have been held in many other countries, including the UK.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Protest Police Exports Died Sale London Man George Minneapolis United Kingdom United States May Democrats Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

51 minutes ago

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Extends Curfew in Jeddah Until June 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan can still avert tough times if people str ..

4 minutes ago

Abdul Razak Dawood reviews progress on PRMI in Boa ..

4 minutes ago

Asad Qaiser insists MNAs to follow SOPs amid COVID ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.