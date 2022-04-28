UrduPoint.com

UK Lawmaker Tells Russian Ambassador There Is No Russophobia In House Of Commons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 05:00 AM

UK Lawmaker Tells Russian Ambassador There Is No Russophobia in House of Commons

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) UK lawmaker Chris Bryant has sent a letter to Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin, saying that there is no Russophobia in the House of Commons.

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced sanctions against 287 members of the UK Parliament for inciting the Russophobic sentiments in the United Kingdom.

"I want to make it absolutely clear that not a single one of the people you have sanctions is Russophobic.

Every British MP has enormous respect for the people of Russia," Bryant said in the letter on Wednesday.

He stressed the huge contribution of Russia to science, and arts, as well as the decisive role of the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany.

"Our complaint is not with the Russian people, but with the actions of the Russian government," the lawmaker said,

He referred to the Russian military operation in Ukraine and to the Crimean reunification with Russia in 2014.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Germany United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

4 hours ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

4 hours ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

4 hours ago
 US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve ..

US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve Oil Floods Market - Energy Age ..

4 hours ago
 Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to P ..

Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - ..

4 hours ago
 NAB's performance lauded

NAB's performance lauded

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.