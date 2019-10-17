UrduPoint.com
UK Lawmakers Agree To Discuss, Vote On Brexit Deal In Special Sitting On Saturday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 06:35 PM

UK Lawmakers Agree to Discuss, Vote on Brexit Deal in Special Sitting on Saturday

UK lawmakers have agreed to debate and then vote on a new Brexit deal on Saturday in a special sitting of the parliament, the House of Commons tweeted on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) UK lawmakers have agreed to debate and then vote on a new Brexit deal on Saturday in a special sitting of the parliament, the House of Commons tweeted on Thursday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the lawmakers to back the new agreement.

"MPs vote 287 to 275 to approve Amendment (a) to the motion that the House sit on Saturday 19 October. The amended motion passed without division, meaning the House will sit on Saturday," the House said.

