LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The foreign affairs committee of the UK House of Commons on Wednesday solicited stories from citizens to evaluate the Foreign and Commonwealth Office's (FCO) performance when it came to evacuating UK nationals and providing consular support amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government previously issued an advisory calling on all citizens making short-term and tourist trips to return home, adding that the Foreign Office would be organizing evacuation flights for anyone who needed one. However, some people have expressed their dissatisfaction with how the process has been organized on social networks. According to the FCO, the pandemic has left "tens of thousands" of UK nationals stranded around the world.

"The Foreign Affairs Committee is calling for personal stories from Britons of their experiences accessing consular services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

... We are inviting people to submit information through our survey. Submissions will not be considered formal written evidence," the committee said a statement.

He said that the FCO's duties to represent and protect UK citizens were becoming increasingly vital.

"The Foreign Affairs Committee wants to hear from those who have recent experiences, both positive and negative, accessing and utilising consular services during the COVID-19 pandemic We need to hear from you. Your story has the potential to direct the focus of the Committee and to hone our understanding of the problems that British citizens stranded abroad face," he said.

The committee will be gathering information until April 13.

There are 25,150 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK, according to the government, with the death toll standing at 1,789.