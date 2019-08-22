(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The Science and Technology Committee of the UK parliament on Thursday called on the country's government to introduce clean growth measures, warning that otherwise the target to reduce carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2050, enshrined in the Climate Change Act 2008, would not be reached.

"The Committee welcomes the Government's decision to strengthen its long-term emissions reduction target, to effectively eliminate all emissions by 2050. However, the Committee on Climate Change has warned that the UK is not even on course to meet its existing legally binding targets for 2023 to 2032. The Committee's Report on clean growth highlights that urgent Government action is needed to reverse the current policy trend of cut backs and slow progress," the committee said in a press release accompanying its report.

The report outlines 10 areas, in which urgent action is needed, including vehicles emissions, energy-efficient homebuilding, and the funding of onshore wind and large-scale solar power generation.

Moreover, the report offers several recommendations to the government concerning transport, heating, energy efficiency and greenhouse gas removal to make the United Kingdom prepared for a net-zero target by 2050.

Among other things, the committee calls for imposing the ban on petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035 or sooner, rather than by the current goal of 2040. The report also said that more investment in carbon capture and storage technologies is needed.

Lawmakers insist that a variable stamp duty pegged to the energy efficiency of homes should be introduced by the government to "incentivize homeowners to install energy efficiency improvements." The government's support for local authorities will also contribute to reaching the target, according to the report.

The United Kingdom has been on track toward a greener economy for years now amid multiple controversies surrounding its policies to mitigate the effects of climate change. In May, the UK parliament declared a "climate emergency," following a series of protests by environmental activists, while not yet committing legally to any concrete measures.

On June 6, the International Energy Agency commended the United Kingdom for achieving record levels of cuts to carbon dioxide outputs since the late 19th century, in part due to extensive investments in the renewable energy sector.