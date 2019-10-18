UrduPoint.com
UK Lawmakers Criticize Aid Charities For Failure To Properly Deal With Oxfam Abuse Scandal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:28 PM

UK Lawmakers Criticize Aid Charities for Failure to Properly Deal With Oxfam Abuse Scandal

The UK House of Commons' International Development Committee has said in a report that the aid sector was failing to make sufficient progress in improving their polices and practices in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse against intended beneficiaries of aid and within organizations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The UK House of Commons' International Development Committee has said in a report that the aid sector was failing to make sufficient progress in improving their polices and practices in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse against intended beneficiaries of aid and within organizations.

A number of UN agencies and prominent charities, including UK-based Oxfam, have recently faced allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying and intimidation against locals living in places these groups operate, triggering multiple investigations.

"Whilst we recognise that there have been efforts across the aid sector to improve safeguarding since early 2018, we are disappointed in the progress made to date in several key areas," the report, published on Thursday, said.

Among the main problems, lawmakers noted the lack of effectiveness of measures meant to protect and support whistleblowers, and the reluctance of some non-governmental organizations to disclose the number of sexual abuse allegations received by them and how they had been handled.

However, the committee praised the efforts of the Department for International Development and bond, the UK network for aid organizations, in supporting the victims and survivors of sexual exploitation and abuse.

