UK Lawmakers Fail to Strip Government of Powers to Act on Brexit - Vote Results

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) UK parliamentarians rejected on Wednesday an initiative to deprive the government of the authority to act in matters related to the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

On Tuesday, Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer introduced the initiative to the parliament, according to which members of the House of Commons would have full control over the work agenda to rule out a possibility of a no-deal Brexit. The initiative was supported by the Labour, Scottish National Party, Liberal Democrats and some Conservatives.

However, the proposal was turned down in a 298-309 vote.

Also on Tuesday, the Labour Party announced that they would submit a bill blocking a no-deal Brexit to the parliament in late June .

Currently, the UK government has the authority to resolve all issues related to Brexit. Lawmakers only have the right to express agreement or disagreement with Brexit decisions by voting.

Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May resigned on Friday due to the crisis in the Conservative Party and the failure of all her attempts to push her version of the Brexit deal, agreed with the European Union, through parliament. Almost all of 10 candidates for the leader's post are Brexit supporters, with the front-runners backing tough options, including a no-deal one.