LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The British parliament approved on Thursday the creation of a commission to find out whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied to the lawmakers when he claimed that he did not break COVID-19 lockdown rules by partying at his 10 Downing Street office.

The motion was introduced by the Labor Party and was supported by the Conservatives.

Meanwhile, Johnson, who is currently on a visit to India, told Sky news that he has nothing to hide with regards to the scandal.

Last week, Johnson apologized for partying on Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown and said that he had paid the fine. When asked whether he would resign, the prime minister said that the best thing he could do now is "focus on the job at hand." He argued it did not occur to him that he was breaking the law when he attended a "brief gathering" in the cabinet room at Downing Street in June 2020 to celebrate his birthday.