UK Lawmakers Rally For Assange Outside Belmarsh Prison

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

UK Lawmakers Rally for Assange Outside Belmarsh Prison

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) A group of UK lawmakers gathered on Tuesday outside Belmarsh prison in southeast London to protest against the ongoing refusal to allow a meeting with WikiLeaks cofounder Julian Assange, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

During the demonstration, which was also attended by Assange's fiancée Stella Morís and one of their two children, Labour lawmakers Richard Burgon, Diane Abbot and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn handed in to prison authorities a letter signed by 20 of his colleagues in Parliament.

"We've been trying to arrange this meeting since last December. It's being refused, so we have no other option than to write a letter and come down here to Belmarsh today to present it to prison authorities," Burgon told Sputnik.

More Stories From World

