UK Lawmakers To Consider Report On Alleged Russian Interference As Petition Tops Threshold

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The UK parliament is set to consider a debate on the publication of a classified parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee report on alleged Russian interference after a public petition received the required number of signatures.

The petition, which is hosted on the UK parliament's official website, has met the threshold of 100,000 signatures as 103,403 people have signed the document as of 18:50 GMT on Monday.

Parliament will subsequently consider a debate on publishing the report, which The Times newspaper says contains the Names of nine Russian businessmen who donated to the Conservative Party.

"Lift the restriction on publishing the report on Russia's spying activities against the UK and its attempts to penetrate the British establishment.

This will require the re-establishment of the Intelligence and Security Committee so that it can be immediately published," the description of the petition read.

In November, the UK government denied suppressing the publication of the report. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at this time that he had seen "no evidence" of Russian interference in the UK democratic process.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of foreign meddling, saying that they are unsubstantiated. According to Andrei Kelin, the Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Moscow is not interfering in London's affairs and is instead looking for common ground for improving bilateral relations.

