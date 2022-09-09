UK Lawmakers to Officially Swear Oath of Loyalty to King Charles III on Saturday - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The UK lawmakers are expected to swear an oath of loyalty to King Charles III on Saturday, UK newspaper The Independent reported, citing the UK House of Commons authorities.

On Thursday, UK media reported that Charles III was expected to be officially named the king of the United Kingdom on Friday.

All UK lawmakers will have an opportunity to take the oath after the 10-day mourning period, but it is "not a formal requirement," according to the report.

Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. Her eldest son, Charles III, will officially become the King on Friday.