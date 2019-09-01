UrduPoint.com
UK Lawmakers To Propose Legislation Against No-Deal Brexit Next Week - Shadow Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) UK parliamentarians opposing a no-deal Brexit will attempt to put forward a bill against the withdrawal without an agreement next week, Sir Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary, said on Sunday.

Today, Michel Barnier, the EU's lead Brexit negotiator, refused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's demand to scrap the Irish backstop, increasing chances for the latter to proceed with a no-deal withdrawal.

"The legislation is intended to ensure we don't leave without a deal, that will require an extension," Starmer told the BBC.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016. After former Prime Minister Theresa May failed to come up with an acceptable plan to leave the bloc by March 29 of this year, the deadline was moved to October 31.

In late July, Johnson, an avid advocate of Brexit, won the Conservative leadership and promised to deliver the divorce by October 31 by any means necessary.

