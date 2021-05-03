A cross-party group of UK lawmakers urged the government on Monday to discourage people from holidaying abroad once the current international travel restrictions are lifted, in order to prevent returning travelers from bringing new COVID-19 variants that might lead to a third wave of the disease

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) A cross-party group of UK lawmakers urged the government on Monday to discourage people from holidaying abroad once the current international travel restrictions are lifted, in order to prevent returning travelers from bringing new COVID-19 variants that might lead to a third wave of the disease.

"The UK government should discourage all international leisure travel to prevent the importation of new variants into the UK, in order to reduce the risk of a third wave and further lockdowns," the All-Party Parliament Group on coronavirus (APPG) said in a report.

According to the informal parliamentary group made up of members of the Houses of Common and Lords, its recommendation should be implemented immediately and reviewed on a quarterly basis.

Under Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap out of the COVID-19 lockdown, current restrictions on all non-essential foreign trips are expected to be lifted on May 17, provided the country meets the government's four tests which include the success of the vaccine programme, reductions in deaths and hospital admissions, low infection rates and a low risk from variants of concern.

Asked by reporters on Monday during a visit to northeast England's town of Hartlepool if people should start planning for holidaying abroad, Johnson confirmed that the government wanted to do "some opening up on May 17," but said the approach to foreign travel should be "cautious.



"I think that there will be some openings up on the 17th, but we have got to be cautious and we have got to be sensible and we have got to make sure that we don't see the virus coming back in," the prime minister was quoted by the Sky news broadcaster.

The government is planning to implement a traffic light system grading countries in green, amber and red based on their COVID-19 risk, so returning travelers would have to observe different rules, such as PCR tests and quarantine, after arriving in the United Kingdom.

Liberal Democrat lawmaker Layla Moran, who chairs the APPG on coronavirus said, however, it was "staggering" that the government was contemplating to encourage overseas holidays "when airports are already struggling to keep the virus and new variants at bay."

The cross-party group also called on government ministers to drive the development of international standards for COVID-19 test and vaccination certificates to help border staff spot fake documents, arguing that "the country's biosecurity cannot rely on border staff spotting a spelling error."