UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Lawmakers Vote In Bid To Frustrate No-deal Brexit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:29 PM

UK lawmakers vote in bid to frustrate no-deal Brexit

British MPs on Thursday backed a measure that would frustrate any attempt to force through a no-deal Brexit by suspending parliament, helped by several rebel members of the governing Conservatives

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :British MPs on Thursday backed a measure that would frustrate any attempt to force through a no-deal Brexit by suspending parliament, helped by several rebel members of the governing Conservatives.

The measure, which passed by 315 votes to 274, is a major setback for former London mayor Boris Johnson, who is expected to be named prime minister next Wednesday and has said he would be prepared to lead Britain into a no-deal Brexit.

The government had called for MPs to vote against the measure, but 17 Conservative legislators supported it and dozens more abstained, including finance minister Philip Hammond.

"The prime minister is obviously disappointed that a number of ministers failed to vote," a spokesman for PM Theresa May's Downing Street office said.

"No doubt her successor will take this into account when forming their government," he said.

Margot James, a junior government minister for the digital economy, resigned to vote in favour of the law.

The scale of the rebellion within the Conservative Party demonstrates the challenge that Johnson would face if he pursues a hardline Brexit agenda once in power.

Catherine Haddon, from the Institute for Government think-tank, said the vote was "a big show of intent" that did not clearly rule out a suspension of parliament.

Sky news television earlier cited sources close to Johnson saying he could call a new session of parliament, which would require its temporary suspension, in order to prevent MPs from attempting to block a no-deal Brexit.

The vote was on an amendment to legislation relating to Northern Ireland and requires parliament to meet on a regular basis to discuss the progress of talks on restoring the Northern Ireland Assembly, which collapsed in 2017.

The legislation now needs to go to the upper House of Lords for approval.

Hilary Benn, an MP from the main opposition Labour Party who put forward the amendment, said it was important that parliament should be sitting at a "crucial time for our country".

"I don't think we could accept circumstances, if I may coin the phrase, in which we were sent missing in action." Britain is currently scheduled to leave the European Union on October 31 unless an extension is agreed.

Johnson has said he will push for a new deal with Brussels but would be prepared to lead Britain out of the bloc with no overall agreement in place if not.

Business leaders have warned about the prospect of serious economic disruption in the case of a no-deal Brexit and the government's official forecaster on Thursday warned it could trigger a year-long recession.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Vote European Union Brussels London Progress Lead Ireland Brexit May October 2017 TV From Government Agreement Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

44 minutes ago

UAE achieves excellence in various international i ..

1 hour ago

Police cops honored for their performance

1 minute ago

Eight of family killed in roof collapse in Orakzai ..

1 minute ago

Locusts attack enters in Punjab, Agriculture depar ..

1 minute ago

AJK CS reviews performance public grievances citiz ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.