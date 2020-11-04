UrduPoint.com
UK Lawmakers Vote In Favor Of Month-Long Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown In England

Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:49 PM

Lawmakers in the United Kingdom's House of Commons have voted overwhelmingly to approve the government's plan to introduce a four-week nationwide lockdown in England in order to curb the coronavirus disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Lawmakers in the United Kingdom's House of Commons have voted overwhelmingly to approve the government's plan to introduce a four-week nationwide lockdown in England in order to curb the coronavirus disease.

During the vote on Wednesday afternoon, members of parliament voted 516-38 in favor of approving the lockdown, which will come into force on Thursday.

Labour leader Keir Starmer had said earlier in the week that he would support the government's proposal to impose the lockdown in England.

Under the new measures, non-essential businesses and services, such as restaurants and bars, will be forced to close. Citizens have also been urged to limit their journeys and not travel unless it is essential.

