UK Lawmakers Vote To Force Gov't To Publish All Documents Related To No-Deal Brexit Plans

Tue 10th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) UK lawmakers voted on Monday in favor of forcing the government to publish its planning documents for a no-deal Brexit scenario.

The members of parliament voted 311 to 302 in favor of the motion. The UK government now has until Wednesday 11:00 p.m. (22:00 GMT) to publish all correspondence, including informal communications through such channels as Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram.

