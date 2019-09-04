UrduPoint.com
UK Lawmakers Vote To Seize Parliament's Agenda To Try To Block No-Deal Brexit

Wed 04th September 2019

UK Lawmakers Vote to Seize Parliament's Agenda to Try to Block No-Deal Brexit

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The UK Parliament voted in favor of seizing control of the parliamentary agenda in efforts to block a no-deal Brexit, signaling a major defeat for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The parliament voted in favor 328 to 301, meaning many of Johnson's colleagues from his own Conservative party voted against him.

The parliament will now attempt to pass a bill on Wednesday that could block a no-deal Brexit.

