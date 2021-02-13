UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Lawyer Karim Khan Elected As Next International Criminal Court Prosecutor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 03:30 AM

UK Lawyer Karim Khan Elected as Next International Criminal Court Prosecutor

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) States who are parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) elected UK lawyer Karim Khan to serve as the ICC's next prosecutor for a nine-year term.

Earlier on Friday, Khan won a secret ballot against three other candidates from Ireland, Italy and Spain. To win the election, a candidate must receive 62 votes out of the total of 123.

At the start of his term on June 16, Khan will replace current ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.

Khan currently serves as the UN Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and leads the UN team to probe alleged war crimes committed by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

Khan had worked on several high-profile cases in the past, including at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

Related Topics

Election ICC United Nations Russia Rome Ireland Spain Italy United Kingdom Rwanda June Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

3 hours ago

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

3 hours ago

Italy's Draghi Arrives at Presidential Palace Ahea ..

2 hours ago

Italian President Accepts Ministers' List From Dra ..

2 hours ago

Italy tightens virus curbs as variant fears rise

2 hours ago

UK Supreme Court Allows Nigerian Farmers to Sue Sh ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.