UK Lawyer Karim Khan Elected as Next International Criminal Court Prosecutor

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) States who are parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) elected UK lawyer Karim Khan to serve as the ICC's next prosecutor for a nine-year term.

Earlier on Friday, Khan won a secret ballot against three other candidates from Ireland, Italy and Spain. To win the election, a candidate must receive 62 votes out of the total of 123.

At the start of his term on June 16, Khan will replace current ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.

Khan currently serves as the UN Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and leads the UN team to probe alleged war crimes committed by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

Khan had worked on several high-profile cases in the past, including at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia and the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.