UrduPoint.com

UK Leader Warns Of 'uncontainable' Anger If COP26 Fails On Climate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 07:01 PM

UK leader warns of 'uncontainable' anger if COP26 fails on climate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday opened the historic COP26 climate summit by warning world leaders that they faced a damning verdict from future generations unless they act decisively

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday opened the historic COP26 climate summit by warning world leaders that they faced a damning verdict from future generations unless they act decisively.

"The anger and the impatience of the world will be uncontainable, unless we make this COP26 in Glasgow the moment when we get real about climate change, and we can get real on coal, cars, cash and trees," he said in a keynote speech.

Johnson echoed 18-year-old climate campaigner Greta Thunberg -- who is in Glasgow with thousands of other protesters -- in urging the summit against indulging in "blah blah blah".

If the leaders "fluff our lines or miss our cue", generations as-yet unborn "will not forgive us", the prime minister said.

"They will know that Glasgow was the historic turning point when history failed to turn.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Glasgow From

Recent Stories

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellne ..

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellness hub for Dubai Fitness Chall ..

21 minutes ago
 The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council ho ..

The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council holds the launching ceremony of ..

30 minutes ago
 Court awards four years, 6-month imprisonment in d ..

Court awards four years, 6-month imprisonment in drug smuggling case

2 minutes ago
 THQ Hospital Talagang's website goes live

THQ Hospital Talagang's website goes live

2 minutes ago
 Two suspects killed, two cops injured in shootout

Two suspects killed, two cops injured in shootout

2 minutes ago
 No Russian Planes Based in Syria's Qamishli - Turk ..

No Russian Planes Based in Syria's Qamishli - Turkish Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.