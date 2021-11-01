UrduPoint.com

UK Leader Warns Of 'uncontainable' Public Anger If COP26 Fails On Climate

UK leader warns of 'uncontainable' public anger if COP26 fails on climate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday opened the historic COP26 climate summit by warning world leaders that they faced a damning verdict from future generations unless they act decisively

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday opened the historic COP26 climate summit by warning world leaders that they faced a damning verdict from future generations unless they act decisively.

"The anger and the impatience of the world will be uncontainable, unless we make this COP26 in Glasgow the moment when we get real about climate change, and we can get real on coal, cars, cash and trees," he said in a keynote speech.

