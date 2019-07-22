UrduPoint.com
UK Leadership Favourite Johnson Hits More Turmoil On Last Voting Day

Mon 22nd July 2019

UK leadership favourite Johnson hits more turmoil on last voting day



London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Britain's leadership contest entered its finale Monday with the favourite Boris Johnson facing more defections from ministers over his Brexit plan.

The month-long contest between former London mayor Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is being decided by fewer than 200,000 grassroots members of the governing Conservative Party.

The winner will have three months to resolve a three-year Brexit crisis that could damage economies on both sides of the Channel and determine the fate of generations of Britons.

The voting window shuts at 5 pm (1600 GMT). The new party leader will be announced on Tuesday and take over as prime minister on Wednesday.

More Stories From World

