UK Leadership Race Down To Five As Boris Johnson Cements Lead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:56 PM

UK leadership race down to five as Boris Johnson cements lead

The UK leadership race narrowed to five candidates from six on Tuesday in a second-round ballot that saw former foreign minister Boris Johnson cement his runaway lead

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The UK leadership race narrowed to five candidates from six on Tuesday in a second-round ballot that saw former foreign minister Boris Johnson cement his runaway lead.

Johnson picked up 126 of the 313 votes from Conservative party members of the lower House of Commons while former Brexit minister Domic Raab was nocked out.

Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt picked up 46 votes, environment minister Michael Gove 41, international development minister Rory Stewart 37, and interior minister Sajid Javid exactly 33

