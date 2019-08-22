UrduPoint.com
UK Leave Voters Unlikely To Be Satisfied Even With Reworked Backstop - UKIP Leader

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:56 PM

The UK voters who want to leave the European Union are unlikely to be satisfied with the withdrawal deal even if the Irish border backstop issue is resolved, Richard Braine, the new leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), told Sputnik

"I think the majority who voted Leave will not be at all happy with the terms of the withdrawal agreement even if they do come up with some 'magical thinking' on the backstop," Braine said.

The UKIP leader remarked that even if the backstop was somehow changed, "the rest of the agreement is almost equally terrible.

"

"So it's very difficult to say that any jiggling around with that agreement is anything akin to the Brexit that any of us voted for," Braine said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said immediately after assuming office in July that he would try to secure a new agreement, without a backstop clause. However, the European Union has stressed that it would not renegotiate the agreement.

