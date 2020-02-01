UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Leaves EU After 47 Years Together

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 04:10 AM

UK Leaves EU After 47 Years Together

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The United Kingdom left the European Union on 23:00 GMT January 31, after 47 years together, including 3.5 years post-referendum.

In 2016, 51.89 percent of the British voted to leave the UK. The almost even split was reflected in the heated Brexit discussions in the UK parliament.

Two prime ministers resigned over Brexit ” first David Cameron, then Theresa May.  The current prime minister, Boris Johnson, managed to get the parliament to accept his Withdrawal Deal.

Despite almost five decades spent together, the UK never adopted euro or became part to a Schengen agreement on visa-free travel. At the same time, the EU is its largest trade partner.

The UK has now entered a transition period ” it has 11 months to agree the details of its future relationship with the EU.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Split Same United Kingdom Euro David Cameron Brexit January May 2016 Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

4 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

4 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

4 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.