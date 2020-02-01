UK Leaves EU After 47 Years Together

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The United Kingdom left the European Union on 23:00 GMT January 31, after 47 years together, including 3.5 years post-referendum.

In 2016, 51.89 percent of the British voted to leave the UK. The almost even split was reflected in the heated Brexit discussions in the UK parliament.

Two prime ministers resigned over Brexit ” first David Cameron, then Theresa May. The current prime minister, Boris Johnson, managed to get the parliament to accept his Withdrawal Deal.

Despite almost five decades spent together, the UK never adopted euro or became part to a Schengen agreement on visa-free travel. At the same time, the EU is its largest trade partner.

The UK has now entered a transition period ” it has 11 months to agree the details of its future relationship with the EU.