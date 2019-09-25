UrduPoint.com
UK Lib Dems Want Johnson To Seek Brexit Extension Before Oct 19 Cutoff - Party Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:12 PM

Lawmakers from the UK Liberal Democrats party are attempting to make Prime Minister Boris Johnson prolong the Brexit deadline before October 19, the cut off date for the extension request, to avoid a no-deal scenario, party leader Jo Swinson said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Lawmakers from the UK Liberal Democrats party are attempting to make Prime Minister Boris Johnson prolong the Brexit deadline before October 19, the cut off date for the extension request, to avoid a no-deal scenario, party leader Jo Swinson said Wednesday.

"Liberal Democrats will be working with and talking with people across the different parties to find a way to remove that threat of a no-deal Brexit more quickly. It's vital we do this for our country's future," Swinson said, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

She added that the prime minister could not be trusted as had abused democracy by trying to suspend parliament until October 14, an action that was deemed by the UK Supreme Court on Tuesday as unlawful.

Parliament reconvened for the first time since the prorogation the following day.

Johnson had asked Queen Elizabeth II to suspend parliament until October 14 in late August in an attempt to ensure the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union by the October 31 deadline, with or without a deal. Under current legislation, the United Kingdom may request a 3-month Brexit extension on October 19 if a deal is not reached by that time.

