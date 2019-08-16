UrduPoint.com
UK LibDem Leader Agrees To Discuss Corbyn's No-Deal Brexit Blocking Plans

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 06:04 PM

UK LibDem Leader Agrees to Discuss Corbyn's No-Deal Brexit Blocking Plans

The head of the pro-EU Liberal Democrats party of the United Kingdom, Jo Swinson, who initially took a critical stance toward Labour Party head Jeremy Corbyn's plan to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit by October 31

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The head of the pro-EU Liberal Democrats party of the United Kingdom, Jo Swinson, who initially took a critical stance toward Labour Party head Jeremy Corbyn's plan to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit by October 31, has agreed to meet with the opposition leader and discuss his proposal.

Earlier this week, Corbyn announced his plan to initiate a no-confidence vote against Johnson and form an interim cross-party caretaker government that would prevent a no-deal Brexit and give voters a chance to stop the withdrawal process altogether through another referendum. Swinson initially called the plan "nonsense."

However, according to a letter to Corbyn, dated August 15, it appears that Swinson is not opposed to the idea of forming a caretaker government so much as to Corbyn leading it. Instead, she suggested that the government must be headed by a member of parliament who is "respected on both sides of the house."

"I would be happy and keen to meet in the coming days to discuss how our parties can work together to stop no-deal and who else might be able to lead an emergency government," Swinson said in her letter.

She confirmed that the Liberal Democrats would support the no-confidence vote and seek a new prime minister in someone who commands majority support in the parliament.

Swinson added that regardless of how her party were to vote, Corbyn would need support of at least eight Conservative lawmakers to pass the no-confidence motion.

Several Tories opposed to a no-deal Brexit have already expressed willingness to hold talks with Corbyn but stressed that they will not consider backing him as interim prime minister.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Since then, the withdrawal has been delayed several times due to parliament's repeated refusal to accept the deal proposed by former Prime Minister Theresa May. Brussels has given London several deadline extensions to come up with a new plan, with the latest one set for October 31.

Johnson has repeatedly stated his determination to withdraw the United Kingdom from the bloc by October 31, with or without a deal. In his first speech as prime minister, he said that while London would work to secure a new and "better" deal with the European Union, preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit would be necessary if Brussels refused to negotiate any further.

