UK Liberal Democrat Leadership Rivals Reject Coalition With Corbyn's Labour

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:16 PM

UK Liberal Democrat Leadership Rivals Reject Coalition With Corbyn's Labour

The two candidates to lead the United Kingdom's Liberal Democratic party on Monday ruled out a coalition government with Jeremy Corbyn's Labour, in a debate on Sky News channel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The two candidates to lead the United Kingdom's Liberal Democratic party on Monday ruled out a coalition government with Jeremy Corbyn's Labour, in a debate on Sky news channel.

A recent poll has indicated that opposition Labour was set to become the largest party after the next general election but would fall short of an overall majority.

"Absolutely not. He [Corbyn] is a Brexiteer and is a danger to our country," LibDem deputy leader Jo Swinson told Sky News.

Ed Davey, her rival in the race for party's top job, said he would not prop up a future government led by Corbyn, whom he called a "very far-left politician.

"

"The far left have their grasp of the Labour Party they're moving it to the far left and that's a really damaging threat to our economy," the ex-secretary of state for climate change said.

Davey tweeted later that a coalition government with the ruling Conservative party would likewise be out of the question if Boris Johnson were to win the Tory leadership contest. Swinson has also repeatedly criticized the former mayor of London for doing only what was best for him and his party.

