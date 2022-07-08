UK Liberal Democrats' Leader Davey Calls for Early General Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) UK Liberal Democrats' leader Ed Davey said on Friday that it was important to hold early general elections to the UK parliament and that he intended to "push for it."

"I think there needs to be an early general election. I am going to push for it ... they (Tories) should all take responsibility, they put him there, they have kept him, they propped him up, when for many of us it was so obvious he was not fit," Davey told the Sky news broadcaster.

The general elections in the UK take place once in five years, with the previous round of voting held in 2019.

The Tories' victory boosted the number of the conservatives in the parliament to 80 more members than from other parties.

Outgoing UK Prime Minister and Tories' leader Boris Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of scandals over violations of COVID-19 regulations throughout 2020 and 2021 and the appointment of Christopher Pincher, accused of sexual misconduct, as deputy chief whip of the Conservatives. The Pincher scandal led to a string of resignations, with dozens of officials stepping down from Johnson's government this week, prompting the prime minister to step down.