UK Liberal Democrats Leader Swinson Urges Brits to Elect Government to Stop Brexit

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Leader of the British Liberal Democrats Party Jo Swinson announced after the parliament approval of a snap vote that she would stop Brexit if she were to become the country's new prime minister, as leaving the European Union would not benefit the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, the UK parliament agreed to hold a snap general election on December 12. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly called for an early election in order to break the deadlock over his proposals for the terms of Brexit.

"This country deserves better than Boris Johnson and [opposition leader] Jeremy Corbyn, and I am excited to take our positive, pro-European, liberal vision to the country as the Liberal Democrat candidate for prime minister," Swinson said after the parliament vote on Tuesday, as quoted by Sky news.

She criticized Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals saying that such a deal would harm the UK economy, the healthcare system and workers' rights.

"This general election will decide the future of our country for generations. It is our best chance to elect a government to stop Brexit," Swinson stressed on Tuesday.

Last week, a YouGov poll showed that nearly half of UK voters believed that the Conservatives would come first if an election was called. Hopes for a good performance by the Liberal Democrats were very weak, with only 2 percent expressing strong belief in the party.

On Monday, European Council President Donald Tusk said that Brussels had agreed to grant the United Kingdom's request for a Brexit extension until January 31, instead of the previous deadline of October 31. The EU does not want the extension to be used to renegotiate the deal.

Johnson asked for a delay last week after the UK parliament refused to approve the withdrawal deal immediately.