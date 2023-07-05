UK Lifts Sanctions on Russian Helicopter Parts Trader Sins Avia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The United Kingdom on Wednesday lifted financial sanctions imposed on Russian aviation sales company Sins Avia Trading House more than a year ago.

The Treasury said in an update to the UK's Maynmar sanctions list that Sins Avia, which sells spare parts for Russia-made Ka and Mi helicopters, was "no longer subject to an asset freeze.

"

The US accused Sins Avia in June of last year of delivering spare parts and providing maintenance services to Myanmar's armed forces following the 2021 military coup.