UK Lifts Sanctions On Russian Helicopter Parts Trader Sins Avia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The United Kingdom on Wednesday lifted financial sanctions imposed on Russian aviation sales company Sins Avia Trading House more than a year ago.

The Treasury said in an update to the UK's Maynmar sanctions list that Sins Avia, which sells spare parts for Russia-made Ka and Mi helicopters, was "no longer subject to an asset freeze.

"

The US accused Sins Avia in June of last year of delivering spare parts and providing maintenance services to Myanmar's armed forces following the 2021 military coup.

