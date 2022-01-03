UrduPoint.com

UK Likely To Agree On Migrant Crisis With France Only After April Election - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 08:10 AM

UK Likely to Agree on Migrant Crisis With France Only After April Election - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The United Kingdom expects to find a resolution to the Channel migrant crisis after the French presidential election, set for April this year, The Times reports.

Senior Home Office staff told the newspaper on Monday that proposals on a migrant crisis deal could be tabled "once the heat of the election is over" and the British government expects the new leader of France to respond with their own "realistic" plans on dealing with the issue.

The Times said that the UK has "all but given up" hope of reaching an agreement on the migrant issue before the April election.

According to the newspaper, all British proposals on the migrant crisis have been refused by the French side so far.

More than 25,600 people illegally crossed from France to the UK in 2021, according to official figures. In November, at least 27 people died in the English Channel after their boat capsized.

Related Topics

Election Resolution France Died United Kingdom April November All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

24 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

1 day ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.