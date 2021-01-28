UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK-Linked Coronavirus Variant Cases In France Triple In Mere Weeks - Government

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

UK-Linked Coronavirus Variant Cases in France Triple in Mere Weeks - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) France has seen three times more cases of the new coronavirus strain originating in the United Kingdom within less than a month, the French government's spokesman Gabriel Attal told the France Inter broadcaster on Thursday.

London declared the appearance of a mutated variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is reported to be 70 percent more transmissible than other strains, last month. Even though many countries around the world suspended travel to the UK, it did not prevent the spread of the strain across the world, including France, which detected the first case of the new variant in late December.

"As of January 8, there were 3.2 percent cases of the British [coronavirus] variant detected in France.

Today our estimate is around 10 percent. It goes up fast," Attal said.

The official noted that the government might come up with the new restrictive measures up to a "very strict lockdown" to improve the epidemiological situation, which he said was "worrying."

France has endured two general stay-at-home regimes since last spring, namely one from March-May, and another through November to mid-December. Since then, the country has been under a nationwide night curfew, but the daily numbers of COVID-19 infections have been surging again since early January.

To date, France has confirmed 3,165,449 coronavirus cases and 74,600 related fatalities.

Related Topics

World France United Kingdom January November December National University From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

13 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of mother ..

28 minutes ago

KPT approaches Sindh police to include insertion o ..

45 minutes ago

Pfizer-BioNTech say Covid vaccine works against UK ..

45 minutes ago

NGO Says France's Military Equipment Used by Leban ..

46 minutes ago

HEC allows universities online exams across the co ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.