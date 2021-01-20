UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK-Linked Coronavirus Variant Spreads To 60 Countries, S.Africa-Linked Strain To 23 - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

UK-Linked Coronavirus Variant Spreads to 60 Countries, S.Africa-Linked Strain to 23 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) A new coronavirus variant, known as VOC 202012/01, that was first identified in the United Kingdom in late 2020 had spread to 60 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its weekly epidemiological update on Tuesday, adding that another new strain linked to South Africa and labeled as 501Y.V2 had spread to 23 countries.

"Since the last update on 12 January, VOC 202012/01 has been detected in 10 additional countries, territories and areas (hereafter countries). To date, 60 countries across all six WHO regions have reported either imported cases or community transmission of this variant .... Concurrently, variant 501Y.V2 has been reported from three additional countries - now totaling 23 countries across four of the six WHO regions," the WHO's report said.

According to the update, 4.7 million COVID-19 cases were reported to the WHO in the past week, a six percent decline from the previous update. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus-related fatalities increased by a record 93,000 during the same period and increased by nine percent when compared to the week before.

In December, the UK informed the WHO of a mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is reported to be 70 percent more transmissible than other coronavirus strains. Although the new strain has not been proven to be more pathogenic, many states shut their borders and suspended travel with the United Kingdom. The closures, however, has so far not prevented the strain from infiltrating dozens of countries.

Another mutant strain was detected in South Africa at approximately the same time.

Related Topics

World Same United Kingdom South Africa January December 2020 All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Reconnect with the world in 2021 with Emirates’ ..

50 seconds ago

Coronavirus kills 48 more deaths due to COVID-19 d ..

14 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

12 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.