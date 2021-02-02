UK lockdown hero 'Captain Tom' dies at 100: family

Captain Tom Moore, who won British hearts with a Covid-19 fund raising drive last year, on Tuesday died from the disease aged 100, his family said

They posted a picture of the charity hero with the words 'Captain Sir Tom Moore 1920-2021' on his official Twitter page.