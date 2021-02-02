UrduPoint.com
UK Lockdown Hero 'Captain Tom' Dies At 100: Family

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:02 PM

UK lockdown hero 'Captain Tom' dies at 100: family

Captain Tom Moore, who won British hearts with a Covid-19 fund raising drive last year, on Tuesday died from the disease aged 100, his family said

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Captain Tom Moore, who won British hearts with a Covid-19 fund raising drive last year, on Tuesday died from the disease aged 100, his family said.

They posted a picture of the charity hero with the words 'Captain Sir Tom Moore 1920-2021' on his official Twitter page.

More Stories From World

