UK Logs 7 Blood Clot Deaths Among Recipients of AstraZeneca Shot

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Seven Britons who received the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine have died after developing blood clots, the national medicines regulator told The Financial Times.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) reported that the country had recorded 30 cases of blood clots among those vaccinated with the AstraZeneca drug.

"Of the 30 cases in our statement . . . sadly seven have died," the MHRA said on Friday.

The regulator insists that benefits of the shot continue to outweigh risks, stressing that it remains "absolutely confident in the vaccine.

In total, over 18.1 million Britons have been inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In mid-March, several EU countries halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine following dozens of reports of blood clotting after inoculations. However, the European Medicines Agency has found no direct link between the vaccine and thrombosis, recommending that the inoculations continue.