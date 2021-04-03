UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Logs 7 Blood Clot Deaths Among Recipients Of AstraZeneca Shot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 03:39 PM

UK Logs 7 Blood Clot Deaths Among Recipients of AstraZeneca Shot

Seven Britons who received the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine have died after developing blood clots, the national medicines regulator told The Financial Times

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Seven Britons who received the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine have died after developing blood clots, the national medicines regulator told The Financial Times.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) reported that the country had recorded 30 cases of blood clots among those vaccinated with the AstraZeneca drug.

"Of the 30 cases in our statement . . . sadly seven have died," the MHRA said on Friday.

The regulator insists that benefits of the shot continue to outweigh risks, stressing that it remains "absolutely confident in the vaccine.

"

In total, over 18.1 million Britons have been inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In mid-March, several EU countries halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine following dozens of reports of blood clotting after inoculations. However, the European Medicines Agency has found no direct link between the vaccine and thrombosis, recommending that the inoculations continue.

Related Topics

Died United Kingdom Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC registers remarkable achievements in Q1

11 minutes ago

Traffic warden dies from COVID-19

1 minute ago

UAE announces 2,084 new COVID-19 cases, 2,210 reco ..

26 minutes ago

63,000 visitors welcomed as 18th Sharjah Heritage ..

26 minutes ago

Speakers urged students to actively participate in ..

1 minute ago

Myanmar's rebel groups voice support for protester ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.