UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Looks For Ways To Avoid Border Checks On Goods Passing To Northern Ireland - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 11:50 AM

UK Looks for Ways to Avoid Border Checks on Goods Passing to Northern Ireland - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The United Kingdom's Brexit team is looking for ways to work around the withdrawal agreement's Northern Ireland protocol to ensure checks on goods passing from the UK to Northern Ireland are avoided, media reported on Sunday.

Taskforce Europe, headed by the UK's chief EU negotiator David Frost, is said to be currently engaged in drawing up the plans to avoid the implementation of the protocol, which, London believes, would allow UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to have an upper hand in his negotiations on future trade ties with Brussels, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Sources told the outlet that the new UK Attorney-General Suella Braverman was given the position because her predecessor, Geoffrey Cox, was not willing to approve the plan that the EU might consider as a violation of the Brexit deal with the UK.

The Northern Ireland protocol stipulates that the UK territory follows the EU customs law after Brexit so that goods passing to the region from the UK are required undergo customs checks at the border.

As of January 31, the United Kingdom left the European Union under the bilateral deal. However, the sides have until the end of the year to negotiate future trade relations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe European Union Brussels London David Ireland United Kingdom Brexit January Border Sunday Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

11 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

11 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of 7th Internati ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.