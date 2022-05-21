UrduPoint.com

UK Looks To Climate Action With Australia's New PM

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 09:10 PM

UK looks to climate action with Australia's new PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday congratulated Anthony Albanese on his election as Australia's new leader, vowing to work together on trade, military ties and climate change

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday congratulated Anthony Albanese on his election as Australia's new leader, vowing to work together on trade, military ties and climate change.

"Our countries have a long history and a bright future together," Johnson said in a message to the Labor party leader, according to Downing Street.

Johnson shares a centre-right ideology with Australia's defeated Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and their conservative parties have looked to the same electoral strategists for advice.

But the pair differed on climate change, a defining issue of the Australian election.

"As thriving likeminded democracies we work every day to make the world a better, safer, greener and more prosperous place," Johnson told the incoming Australian prime minister Albanese.

The UK leader hailed a new post-Brexit free-trade agreement between their countries, and a defence partnership also involving the United States that will see Australia deploy nuclear-powered submarines for the first time.

Pledging to collaborate with Albanese on "shared challenges", Johnson said the "only distance between us is geographical".

In a nod to China's growing assertiveness, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted that Britain would also work with Albanese's new government "for a free and open Indo-Pacific".

The British Labour party also enjoys close links to its Australian counterpart, working together at elections with both parties enduring a decade in the political wilderness.

Labour leader Keir Starmer hailed Albanese for bringing "stale" conservative rule to an end in his country, ... adding: "You showed that Australia deserves better."

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World Australia China Same United Kingdom United States Government Agreement Labour

Recent Stories

Leclerc takes pole from Verstappen for Spanish Gra ..

Leclerc takes pole from Verstappen for Spanish Grand Prix

33 seconds ago
 Man City's De Bruyne voted Premier League Player o ..

Man City's De Bruyne voted Premier League Player of the season

34 seconds ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari discuss prevailing situation in c ..

Shehbaz, Zardari discuss prevailing situation in country

36 seconds ago
 Veteran Journalist Shabbir Hussain remembered

Veteran Journalist Shabbir Hussain remembered

40 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Has 700,000 Troops

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Has 700,000 Troops

41 minutes ago
 Sundas Foundation delegation calls on Chief Minist ..

Sundas Foundation delegation calls on Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.