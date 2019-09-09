UK Lower House Committee Says Media Liberty Under Attack, Calls on FCO to Impose Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The UK Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC), a group of cross-party lawmakers appointed by the parliament's lower house to scrutinize the UK Foreign Office (FCO), said on Monday that global media freedom was under attack and recommended that the FCO impose sanctions on countries that "endangered" media liberty.

In late 2018, former UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt announced that the FCO would make media liberty its priority in 2019. In July, the office hosted a two-day international conference on media freedom. However, in its report, the FAC expressed concerns that the FCO's campaign went little beyond rhetoric and called on the office to outline specific steps it was taking to promote global media freedom.

"There are concerns that the FCO has allocated too few resources, given too little detail about how it will fulfill its campaign, and taken too passing an interest in how to make it sustainable ... The FCO must now move beyond the rhetoric to demonstrate impact in defending media freedom. It must move beyond assurances to demonstrate working structures that will sustain that impact beyond the current year, the current campaign," the report said.

The committee expressed concern over the FCO's use of 2.4 million Pounds ($3 million) out of the 4.6 million pounds it was allocated for the entire year on its media freedom campaign in July.

The committee recommended in its report that the FCO put sanctions on countries that persecute journalists and do more to publicly shame those governments for their treatment of media, referencing Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Malta as examples.

The report specifically referenced the case of Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who in October 2018 was murdered by Saudi operatives during a visit to the nation's consulate in Istanbul, sparking international outrage, as an example of media freedom being endangered.

According to UNESCO, a total of 954 journalists have been killed in the last 10 years, with most of the deaths being attributed to the media professionals being targeted deliberately.