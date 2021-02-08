UrduPoint.com
UK Lowers Terror Level From Severe To Substantial - Home Minister

Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The UK´s national terrorism threat level has been lowered from severe to substantial, meaning that a terror attack is still likely but not thought imminent, the minister for home affairs, Priti Patel, announced on Monday.

"The decision to lower the threat level from severe to substantial is due to the significant reduction in the momentum of attacks in Europe since those seen between September and November 2020," the home secretary said in a statement.

Patel explained that "substantial" continues to indicate a high level of threat; and an attack on the UK is still likely, so she urged the public to continue to remain vigilant and report any concerns to the police.

"Terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our National Security," she stressed, adding that UK national threat level is kept under constant review and is subject to change at any time.

The decision to reduce the terror threat was taken by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, an all-source intelligence organization closely related to the United Kingdom Security Service which provides advice to the British government on terrorist threats.

The UK´s five terror threat levels are: Low, Moderate, Substantial, Severe and Critical.

