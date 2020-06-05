UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Luxury Carmaker Bentley Looks To Slash Up To 1,000 Jobs Amid COVID-19 Economic Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 06:41 PM

UK Luxury Carmaker Bentley Looks to Slash Up to 1,000 Jobs Amid COVID-19 Economic Crisis

The UK-based luxury carmaker Bentley Motors, which is owned by Germany's Volkswagen Group, will look to cut up to 1,000 jobs through a voluntary redundancy scheme amid the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus disease outbreak, the manufacturer said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The UK-based luxury carmaker Bentley Motors, which is owned by Germany's Volkswagen Group, will look to cut up to 1,000 jobs through a voluntary redundancy scheme amid the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus disease outbreak, the manufacturer said in a statement on Friday.

"In the interest of protecting Bentley through this immediate crisis, avoiding any further reductions in colleague numbers, and securing the company's future, Bentley is looking for as many as 1,000 colleagues to accept these terms," Bentley said, adding that compulsory layoffs may be required in the future.

The company, which is based in the English city of Crewe, said that it would provide financial assistance to help workers that agree to leave the company voluntarily find new jobs.

Bentley has roughly 4,200 workers in the United Kingdom.

The carmaker recorded financial losses of 288 million Euros ($326 million) in 2018, before recording a modest profit of 65 million euros ($73 million) a year later.

Carmakers across the world have announced cuts and layoffs amid a massive fall in demand caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In late May, French automotive manufacturer Renault announced that it would shed 15,000 jobs as part of severe cost-cutting measures.

Related Topics

World Company Germany United Kingdom May 2018 Volkswagen Bentley Renault Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

2 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof retains captaincy till 20202 cricket ..

29 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad announc ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry team me ..

4 minutes ago

Italy, Spain, Poland, Greece to Be Top Beneficiari ..

4 minutes ago

Etihad Airways lands in Cuba for first time, addin ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.