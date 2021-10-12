UK Made 'Serious Error' by Delaying 1st COVID-19 Lockdown - Parliament

British lawmakers believe that the UK government made serious blunders, such as postponing the first lockdown and delaying testing, trace, and isolate strategies in its initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released by the parliament

The report by the House of Commons health and science committees was published on Tuesday, following an inquiry into the initial UK response to the health crisis.

"The initial decision to delay a comprehensive lockdown - despite practice elsewhere in the world - reflected a fatalism about the spread of Covid that should have been robustly challenged at the time," the document read.

The delays in testing, trace, and isolate strategies also affected the government response to the emergency, while social care was not given enough effort in the early stages of the spread of the virus, lawmakers said.

The vaccine program, however, has proved to be "one of most effective initiatives in UK history," the parliament concluded.